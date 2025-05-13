Figure 13: The tracker was in the glove compartment of the

vehicle. Regular transmissions at 1-minute interv als were

detected peaking at -59.7 dBm using the maximum decay

setting with the portable whip antenna attached to the tinySA.

For an actual victim, our setup could be used as a mobile

detection system while driving outdoors. If the user observes

similar regular peaks on the tinySA while driving or imme-

diately following a drive, they can conﬁdently suspect the

presence of a cellular GPS tracker on their vehicle. This prac-

tical application provides a viable method for individuals to

verify if they are being tracked without requiring advanced

technical expertise.

7 Limitations and Future W ork

7.1 Limitations

Other V ehicle Types: Although we tested only on a single

vehicle type, considering that we tested hidden trackers inside

the vehicle and underneath both ends (front and rear bumpers),

we feel it should be representative of the average length of

any passenger vehicle. W e did not test in other vehicle types /

models.

Other Signal Peaks: W e must determine a method to ef-

fectively ﬁlter out other strong signals that could be present in

the area. A key distinction between other cellular signals and

those emitted from the tracker lies in the tracker’s transmis-

sion, which occurs as beacons at consistent, predetermined

time intervals, such as e very minute. In addition, when we

are moving, the signal strength between the tracker and the

receiver remains constant. Consequently, we can disregard

any signal that does not transmit at a regular, recurring time in-

terval or ﬂuctuates in amplitude while the vehicle is in motion.

This would require ensuring that there are no other devices

in or on the vehicle, such as an insurance dongle, that could

also transmit at regular ﬁxed intervals.

tinySA Ultra Mode: In order to capture band 2 uplink

spectrum, we enabled the "ultra" mode on the tinySA, which

Figure 14: The tracker was placed underneath the rear bumper

of the vehicle. Regular transmissions at 1-minute intervals

were detected peaking at -72.5 dBm, using the maximum

decay setting. with the magnetic cellular antenna on the rear

roof of the vehicle.

raises the upper frequency limit of the device from 800 MHz

to 5.4 GHz. Enabling ultra mode to scan above 800 MHz

introduces a number of disadvantages, including increased

scan time and the failure to capture signals of very short dura-

tion [ 46 ]. W e did not experience any of these disadvantages

when we scanned above 800 MHz in ultra mode.

Device Roaming: When a cellular device roams, it

switches from one cell tower to another . It is imperative for us

to maintain a consistent view of the device’ s signal throughout

these transitions. The embedded accelerometers in the GPS

tracking devices should eliminate the need to do actual drive

tests, provided that we are not in the unlikely situation of a

fringe area ping-ponging between cellular sites. If we were,

we would need to conduct our testing in an area where we

could lock onto a speciﬁc cell tower after moving the vehicle

slightly to generate cellular data transmissions.

Limited to Active GPS Devices: The scope of our study

focuses exclusively on GPS devices that activ ely transmit data

over cellular networks. These are real-time tracking devices

that send location information via mobile phone networks. In

contrast, the study does not consider passive GPS de vices that

do not transmit data live but instead store information locally ,

typically requiring manual data retrieval and download at a

later time.

Limited to Unmodiﬁed Third-Party Consumer GPS

V ehicle Trackers: Our paper is limited to the detection of

standard third-party consumer GPS vehicle trackers widely

available and inexpensi ve to purchase on websites such as

Amazon.com. We did not e valuate embedded vehicle locat-

ing devices or devices that hav e been modiﬁed to limit their

transmission rates to avoid detection.

Our ﬁve GPS test devices were limited to 2 of the 3 US