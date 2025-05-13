Content uploaded by Moshe Chaim Satt
You Can Drive But You Cannot Hide: Detection of Hidden Cellular GPS Vehicle
Trackers
Moshe Chaim Satt
New York University
Donghan Hu
New York University
Patrick Zielinski
New York University
Danny Yuxing Huang
New York University
Abstract
Cyberstalking poses a signiﬁcant international threat due to
the large number of individuals affected worldwide and the
severe nature of many incidents, which can be violent. Perpe-
trators often employ cellular GPS tracking devices to follow
drivers or passengers in transit, exploiting the fact that these
vehicles aren’t linked to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth networks. Adding
to the issue are factors such as the low initial cost of these
devices, their easy availability online, and their small size
which allows them to be concealed in a target’s vehicle. To
our knowledge, no previous research addresses the detection
of clandestine cellular devices, making this study the ﬁrst to
introduce an affordable and practical solution for would-be
victims. Our research is speciﬁcally dedicated to identify-
ing hidden 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS tracking devices on or
in a vehicle. We present an innovative algorithm designed
for effective uplink frequency analysis, enabling dependable
detection within a three-foot range when utilizing standard
commercial hardware. This study aims to improve the privacy
and security within the vehicular community.
1 Introduction
Each year in the United States, approximately 13.5 million
individuals experience stalking [16], and on a global scale,
in 2011, the number of victims was more than 18.75 mil-
lion [50]. In 2019, of all stalking victims in the U.S., 80 per-
cent, equating to 2,738,470 people, experienced stalking by
technological means [33]. In the same year, electronic devices
or applications were used to monitor 14 percent of victims,
which is equivalent to 394,000 people [33]. A signiﬁcant num-
ber of victims were stealthily tracked using concealed cellular
GPS devices placed on or within their vehicles. Unfortunately,
some victims faced violent attacks and were murdered after
being monitored in their vehicles [24,31,51,52]. In other
unfortunate instances, thieves broke into homes after tracking
homeowners who drove away from their homes [21]. The
proliferation of low-cost, off-the-shelf Global Positioning Sys-
tem (GPS) tracking devices has introduced signiﬁcant privacy
and security concerns for individuals targeted by cyberstalk-
ing, intimate partner surveillance (IPS), and burglary crimes.
Cellular GPS vehicle trackers utilize 4G Long Term Evo-
lution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) networks to transmit
real-time location data, often without the knowledge or con-
sent of the vehicle’s owner. 4G LTE GPS cellular vehicle
tracking devices function in the dedicated narrowband IoT
spectrum. These trackers typically utilize one of the two sec-
tions of the 4G LTE spectrum, as shown in Table 1, NB-IoT
(Narrow Band IoT) (also known as LTE Cat NB1 / NB2) or
LTE-M (also known as eMTC and LTE Cat M1/M2 proto-
cols) [38,53]. These devices can be discreetly attached to
vehicles, allowing malicious actors to remotely monitor the
movement of individuals. Despite increasing risks, existing
techniques for detecting hidden GPS tracking devices have
been shown to be woefully inadequate [14].
By providing a cost-effective and accessible means for
detecting covert GPS tracking, our research aims to mitigate
the risks associated with illicit surveillance and strengthen the
security of individuals, businesses, and communities.
This paper contributes the ﬁrst usable and scalable solution
for detecting 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle trackers with-
out requiring prior knowledge of their network conﬁguration,
using inexpensive commodity hardware and a novel detection
method. We detail our experimental validation, including real-
world testing with commercially available tracking devices,
to assess detection accuracy and feasibility. We also discuss
broader implications for privacy protection, limitations of
our current approach, and future directions for adapting this
methodology to next-generation cellular networks, including
5G and beyond.
2 Related Work
With the exception of work [22,28] shown in Table 2, cur-
rent studies targeting 4G LTE network vulnerabilities require
the capture of downlink cellular radio signals from the cell
tower to mobile device [12,20,23,27,39]. This presents a
challenge because it requires ﬁltering out the background
Table 1: Comparison of LTE Cat-M (also known as LTE-M) and NB-IoT capabilities [35]
LTE-M NB-IoT
Also known as eMTC, LTE Cat-M1 LTE Cat-NB1
Speciﬁcation Based on LTE Based on a subset of LTE
Bandwidth 1.08Mhz (equivalent to an LTE channel) 180KHz (ﬁts into a GSM channel)
Max throughput 360 kbps 30/60 kbps
Network deployment
Relatively easy for operators to add to existing LTE
networks
Easier for operators with GSM networks to incor-
porate
Frequency deploy-
ment
LTE in-band
LTE in-band, LTE guard band, and GSM repurpos-
ing
Voice/data support Voice and date Data only
Range Up to 4x Up to 7x
Mobility/cell reselec-
tion
Yes Limited
Module size Suitable for wearables Suitable for wearables
Power consumption Up to 10 years of battery lifetime Up to 10 years of battery lifetime
noise of all cellular signals that the tower is continuously
transmitting to numerous mobile devices. GPS vehicle tracker
devices connected to cellular networks transmit a signal at
very low power to preserve their limited battery life. Tradi-
tional detection methods focus on electromagnetic radiation
(EMR) analysis [29,41], which requires expensive specialized
equipment and manual vehicle sweeps with short-range ef-
fectiveness. There is previous work [40] on detecting hidden
Wi-Fi IoT devices and other work [43] on active attacks on
LTE IoT cellular networks. To our knowledge, there is no
open source practical solution that allows everyday users to
passively detect uplink transmissions from hidden 4G LTE
cellular GPS vehicle tracking devices, which speciﬁcally op-
erate on LTE IoT cellular networks, in real-world scenarios,
without requiring any prior knowledge about the hidden de-
vice.
4G LTE localization attacks: Previous research by Ko-
tuliak et al. [28] has examined LTE vulnerabilities and pas-
sive localization attacks, using uplink transmissions, from
smartphone cellular devices operating on standard LTE radio
spectrum, but it does not discuss devices that use LTE IoT
radio spectrum, which GPS trackers use. Related research
by Hoang et al. [22] does not address the identiﬁcation of
nearby devices or the discovery of hidden devices. Speciﬁ-
cally, their solution "LTESniffer", the ﬁrst open source 4G
LTE uplink transmission sniffer, was veriﬁed by testing and
consulting with the authors to not detect the uplink of 4G LTE
IoT devices when they are operating in the dedicated cellular
IoT spectrum, such as the GPS vehicle tracking devices that
we focus on here. We discovered the capability to uncover
hidden 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle tracking devices
without prior knowledge of the device. We also perform this
passively without using a radio transmitter, unlike other active
attacks, such as setting up fake cellular radio base stations. In
the United States, the Federal Communication Commission
(FCC), under the Communications Act of 1934, as amended,
prohibits unauthorized and unlicensed operation of a radio
frequency station, including cellular transmission. It also pro-
hibits the operation of equipment designed to interfere with
cell phone communications [19].
Cyberstalking attacks: As far as we are aware, our study
is a pioneer in its emphasis on a vehicle-centric cellular cyber-
stalking threat model. An attacker seeking to track a vehicle
without sharing access or ownership with the victim would
afﬁx a budget-friendly GPS tracker on the vehicle’s exterior
or underneath, often utilizing a magnetic attachment. This
tracker acquires location data from GPS satellites and peri-
odically communicates this data to the cellular network upon
motion detection [48]. A mobile cellular device will usually
connect to the nearest cell tower that offers the strongest sig-
nal. In addition, the device records the next strongest signal
from the next closest tower. As the device progresses away
from a particular tower, it changes from one tower to another
to ensure consistent cellular network connectivity [44]. Our
proposed solution must consider the mobility inherent in a
vehicle-based cyberstalking threat model and attacker and
must quickly and accurately identify the cellular carrier and
the LTE IoT uplink frequency band used by the tracker, even
if there is a change in the frequency bands due to cell tower
transitions.
GPS device localization: In Table 3, we draw a clear
comparison between our research and the study by Li et
al. [29] that addresses the detection of covert GPS vehicle
tracking devices. While their methodology does not identify
cellular signals, it successfully detects GPS tracking devices
Table 2: Comparison with existing work on localization and spying attacks on hidden 4G LTE cellular devices.
No Prior Hidden Cellular
Work Knowledge Required Passive Attack Uplink Monitoring IoT Device Detection
Kohls et al. [27]
Bae et al. [12]
Rupprecht et al. [39]
Fraunholz et al. [20]
Hoang et al. [22]
Hong et al. [23]
Kotuliak et al. [28]
This Paper
Table 3: Comparison with existing work on detecting hidden
GPS vehicle tracking devices.
Li et al. [29] This Paper
Requires a connected lap-
top for detection
No laptop needed for de-
tection
Maximum detection
range 0.61m
Maximum reliable detec-
tion range 0.91m, usable
beyond 0.91m with less
accuracy
Relatively expensive
(>$400)
Relatively inexpensive
(<$150)
Can only detect GPS
tracker device via side
channel EMR
Can detect any cellular
device including GPS ve-
hicle trackers and cam-
eras
Not a standalone solution
Portable and standalone
solution
Can detect passive GPS
trackers (non-cellular)
Cannot detect passive
GPS trackers (non-
cellular)
through the analysis of electromagnetic radiation from the
side channel (EMR). Their detection capability extends to
a range of 0.61 meters and is exclusively designed for GPS
tracker devices. Due to this limited range, a meticulous
inspection of the vehicle is necessary. It is ineffective in
identifying other cellular devices, such as GPS tracking
applications on smartphones or concealed cellular cameras.
In addition, their approach involves relatively expensive
hardware, priced at more than $400. Also, their approach
lacks portability and user-friendliness, since it requires a
connection to a laptop. In contrast, our approach has shown a
reliable detection range of at least 3 feet, enhancing its ability
to detect beyond just GPS trackers. Our approach employs
inexpensive off-the-shelf hardware priced around $150 and
functions as a fully portable stand-alone unit that does not
need to be connected to a computer during scanning. We
recognize that their approach might be more suited for GPS
trackers that are non-cellular and store position data locally.
In this paper, we present our novel methodology for
passively detecting nearby 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS tracking
devices, a topic previously unexplored. This research is a
pioneering work that combines all of these aspects to identify
hidden cellular devices. We introduce an algorithm and
technique that allow for the quick detection of these devices
and potentially any other hidden IoT devices that operate
over the same networks.
3 Research Questions
In this paper, we seek to answer several research questions
on the detection of hidden 4G LTE IoT cellular devices in
general, which we can then apply to our speciﬁc study on the
detection of hidden 4G LTE IoT GPS tracking devices.
•
RQ1: What is the speed and precision with which one
can identify the uplink frequency ranges for each car-
rier’s local cellular towers? Is it feasible to promptly and
straightforwardly identify the cellular carriers operating
in the nearby cell towers, subsequently determine the
LTE IoT frequency bands in operation, and then iden-
tify the LTE IoT uplink frequencies for each band for
scanning purposes?
•
RQ2: By concentrating on the uplink signal to detect
hidden devices, despite its signiﬁcant weakness relative
to the downlink signal from the cell tower by a factor of 2,
could detection be more efﬁcient due to the reduced need
to ﬁlter downlink interference and lower noise ﬁgure?
See Table 4for a comparison of the transmission power
and noise ﬁgures of the uplink and downlink.
•
RQ3: Could utilizing a portable and inexpensive stan-
dard radio frequency spectrum analyzer called tinySA
(the tiny spectrum analyzer shown in Figure 1) be capa-
ble of identifying 4G LTE IoT cellular signals?
•
RQ4: What is the maximum distance from which the
tinySA can detect signals? Considering that the uplink
Table 4: NB-IoT and LTE Cat-M transmit power and noise ﬁgure assumptions [32].
NB-IoT Downlink NB-IoT Uplink LTE Cat-M Downlink LTE Cat-M Uplink
Transmit Power 46 dBm 23 dBm 43 dBm 23 dBm
Noise Figure 9 dB 5 dB 5 dB 3 dB
transmission from an LTE IoT device is signiﬁcantly
weaker compared to the downlink [32], to what extent is
the detection of such low-power signals restricted?
4 Challenges
Detecting concealed cellular devices presents notable
challenges, and we will examine each of these:
Challenge 1: Identifying the cellular network provider to
which the device is connected, which differs depending on
the country and region in which it is used.
NB-IoT caters to low-bandwidth IoT devices, offering a
maximum data transmission rate of 100 kbps. In contrast,
LTE Cat-M supports a higher maximum data rate of 1
Mbps [35]. In the United States, cellular carriers have
assigned speciﬁc parts of their spectrum for both protocols.
However, AT&T has announced plans to discontinue its
NB-IoT service in early 2025 [25]. 4G LTE IoT spectrum
shares parts of existing LTE frequency bands allocated to
cellular carriers around the world.
Challenge 2: Identifying the cellular frequency bands linked
to the carrier, which differ depending on the country and
region in which they operate.
Challenge 3: Identifying which frequency bands are used at
local cell sites that support the carrier network. In the United
States, Table 5illustrates that AT&T utilizes 4G LTE bands
2, 4, and 12 [10]. As shown in Table 6, T-Mobile utilizes
4G LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 66, and 71 [42]. Table 7indicates
that Verizon uses 4G LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 13, and 66 [38].
These LTE bands include both the NB-IoT and LTE Cat-M
protocols. Although our study focused speciﬁcally on 4G
LTE IoT cellular networks in the United States, the principles
should be applicable to any cellular network provider around
the world.
Challenge 4: Determining the cellular uplink frequencies
that correspond to the active frequency bands used by each
carrier in the local cell tower.
Challenge 5: Performing a rapid scan of the cellular uplink
frequency band in the carrier’s local cell tower to detect
the uplink signal from a cellular device. For reference, 4G
LTE scanning poses more challenges compared to Wi-Fi
channel scanning. Wi-Fi comprises 88 individual channels
in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands [17]. Each Wi-Fi
channel functions on a different radio frequency within
the designated Wi-Fi band. In contrast, 4G LTE bands
encompass broad swaths of numerous radio frequency bands
with thousands of radio frequencies and do not use single
Figure 1: The tinySA Ultra portable mini spectrum analyzer
covers a frequency range of 100 kHz to 5.3 GHz and costs
approximately $150 on Amazon [7].
Table 5: AT&T LTE Bands (US) [10].
Band Uplink (in MHz) Downlink (in MHz)
2 1850 – 1910 1930 – 1990
4 1710 – 1755 2110 – 2155
12 699 – 716 729 – 746
frequency channels. [37].
5 Methods
In this study, we propose a novel and low-cost method to de-
tect hidden 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle tracking devices
using widely available spectrum analysis tools. Our approach
focuses on monitoring the LTE IoT uplink frequency bands,
allowing us to isolate signals transmitted from concealed
tracking devices to nearby cell towers. Unlike downlink mon-
itoring, which requires complex ﬁltering to distinguish target
signals from broader cellular trafﬁc, our method provides a
Table 6: T-Mobile LTE Bands (US) [42].
Band Uplink (in MHz) Downlink (in MHz)
2 1850 – 1910 1930 – 1990
4 1710 – 1755 2110 – 2155
5 824 – 849 869 – 894
12 699 – 716 729 – 746
66 1710 – 1780 2110 – 2200
71 663 – 698 617 – 652
Table 7: Verizon LTE Bands (US) [38].
Band Uplink (in MHz) Downlink (in MHz)
2 1850 – 1910 1930 – 1990
4 1710 – 1755 2110 – 2155
5 824 – 849 869 – 894
13 777 – 787 746 – 756
66 1710 – 1780 2110 – 2200
more precise and efﬁcient mechanism to identify unautho-
rized tracking devices. The objective of this research is to
develop a technical method to quickly and reliably identify
hidden 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS tracking devices that are
mounted within or attached externally to a vehicle, using af-
fordable and easily accessible tools. In addition, the study
seeks to create an algorithm that can enhance awareness of
the local cellular network environment, facilitating directed
scanning of the frequency spectrum. In the subsequent discus-
sion, we discuss strategies to enhance the dependability of the
results while also reducing the time required to yield these
results by employing a portable and cost-effective device. We
present an algorithm and detection framework that leverages
a portable, standalone spectrum analyzer to scan for cellular
GPS tracker transmissions.
For the ﬁrst and second challenges, we reference tables
of known cellular LTE IoT frequency bands assigned to each
carrier that operates in the local region where we conduct our
detection, such as those in Tables 5,6, and 7for the United
States. We verify the appropriate 4G LTE IoT frequency bands
aligning them with established authentic data, utilizing pub-
licly available APIs alongside databases of existing cellular
towers.
For the third and fourth challenges, we created a novel
technique to determine the uplink frequencies of local 4G
LTE IoT cell towers, querying a public API to determine their
cellular identiﬁer, ﬁltered by those only operating on the LTE
and NB IoT radio spectrum. We then query a public website
using the cellular identiﬁer we retrieved to obtain the speciﬁc
uplink frequency and its corresponding LTE band to scan.
The given frequency represents the center of the uplink band,
but uplink signals can be detected anywhere in that radio
passband. By concentrating on the uplink, we can avoid the
need to track the noisy and congested downlink. Monitoring
the downlink complicates the differentiation of devices and
increases the potential for false positives.
For the ﬁfth challenge, we performed a novel approach us-
ing the tinySA and evaluated the practicality of detecting 4G
LTE IoT cellular radio signals transmitted by a concealed GPS
tracker within a vehicular environment. We set the tinySA to
scan the uplink bands determined in the previous steps. We
wanted to pay attention to the lower power uplink segment
of the IoT device to lessen interference from alternative cell
towers and substantially diminish the need to ﬁlter out unre-
lated signals.
We sought to identify the ability of the tinySA to effectively
identify cellular transmissions from the 4G LTE IoT GPS
tracker and determine whether unwanted foreign cell signals
can be ignored or ﬁltered efﬁciently. We captured signals in
real time by enabling the maximum hold / maximum decay
function on the tinySA. This function holds the displayed
signal peaks on the screen in maximum hold mode, and addi-
tionally diminishes them slowly over the course of 20 seconds
in maximum decay mode, so that we can easily observe and
capture signal peaks that are signiﬁcantly stronger than the
baseline noise signal levels. Each tinySA capture generates
a CSV (comma separated value) ﬁle of the entire radio band
we are scanning and contains signal strength values in dBm
(decibel milliwatts) for every frequency. We drive the vehicle
to generate cellular transmissions from the hidden cellular
vehicle tracker and watch for large signal peaks at ﬁxed reg-
ular timing intervals, such as every minute, as was the case
for most of our devices. We simpliﬁed the frequency ranges
necessary for scanning by focusing only on the pertinent fre-
quency bands that correspond to nearby cell towers, facilitated
by an understanding of the uplink frequency bands utilized by
regional cell tower carriers. We ensured the trustworthiness
of the identiﬁed 4G LTE IoT cellular network trafﬁc data by
corroborating them with veriﬁed ground truth data.
5.1
Determining Cellular Carrier Uplink Fre-
quency In Use
In Table 8, we summarize our evaluation of the ﬁve top highly
rated 4G LTE and "5G" cellular GPS vehicle trackers available
for purchase on Amazon, shown in Figure 2. When search-
ing for "4G LTE GPS" and sorting by "Best Sellers", Tracki
was ranked third [8] and offered the most affordable price at
$9.88. Under the "Featured" sort option, Amcrest was ranked
ﬁrst [3]. For the query "GPS Tracker" sorted by "Featured,"
Tracki held the ﬁrst position [8]. Searching for "5G Tracker,"
LoneStar ranked ﬁrst in "Featured" and third among "Best
Sellers" [5]. Meanwhile, iTrail secured the third spot in the
category "Featured" for "5G GPS Tracker" [6]. The Brick-
house and Amcrest trackers were the second and third least
expensive, priced at $19.95 and $29.99, respectively [3,4].
By analyzing the radio frequency spectrum, our tests
showed that the devices operate in the 4G LTE band 2 or
the 4G LTE band 12, on the AT&T and T-Mobile networks,
respectively, as shown in Table 9. The term "5G" used by
some of the trackers was determined to be a marketing term
as the devices actually use 4G LTE spectrum, not 5G spectrum.
We did not test any devices on the Verizon network.
Our GPS devices are equipped with an internal accelerom-
eter that initiates cellular data transmissions after any move-
ment or handling. Our evaluation aimed to include a range
of devices, speciﬁcally those that operate in LTE bands 2
and 12, and operate on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. In
Table 8: The 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle tracking devices we evaluated in this study.
Make Model
Reporting
Interval
Cellular
Carrier
Purchase
Price on
Amazon
(2024)
Monthly
Service
Charge
LTE Bands
LoneStar Oyster3-4G 5 minutes AT&T $149.92 $14.95
1/2/3/4/5/8/12/13
/ 18 / 19 / 20 / 26 / 28 [30]
iTrail GPS903-4G 1 minute T-Mobile $189 $12.99 2 / 4 / 12 [26]
Brickhouse
Spark Nano 7 1 minute AT&T $19.95 $29.99
1/2/3/4/5/8/12/
13 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25 / 26 /
27 / 28 / 66 / 71 / 85 [13]
Tracki TRKM010B 1 minute T-Mobile $9.88 $19.95
1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/
13 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25
/26/41[49]
Amcrest
AM-GL300W-
4G
1 minute AT&T $29.99 $42.99 2 / 4 / 12 / 13 [9]
Figure 2: The 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle tracking
devices that we tested (clockwise, from upper left): Tracki
TRKM010B [49], iTrail GPS903-4G [26], Brickhouse Spark
Nano 7 [13], Amcrest AM-GL300W4G [9], and LoneStar
Oyster3-4G [30]
particular, one of our test devices incorporates a distinctive
Wi-Fi receiver, enabling it to determine its location by scan-
ning nearby Wi-Fi networks when GPS signals are lacking. In
addition, it features a Bluetooth radio for tracking the device
by the owner through a smartphone application. Our research
is concentrated exclusively on the cellular radios present in
these devices.
To locate hidden 4G LTE GPS vehicle trackers, we must
identify the 4G LTE IoT cellular service provider network
that is used by the hidden device. Then we need to determine
Table 9: The 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle trackers that
we tested and the uplink frequencies that we captured, by
carrier and LTE band.
Carrier
LTE
Band
Uplink Tracker
AT&T 2 1855 MHz none
AT&T 12 709 MHz
Amcrest,
Brickhouse,
LoneStar
T-Mobile 2 1877.5 MHz Tracki
T-Mobile 12 701.5 MHz iTrail
the speciﬁc 4G LTE IoT frequency bands and associated
uplink frequencies employed by that carrier at cell towers
in the immediate vicinity. The typical coverage radius of a
cell tower is 1 to 3 miles, and in dense urban environments,
the coverage of a cell tower usually reaches 0.25 to 1 mile
before handing off a connection to another nearby cell site [1].
Every 4G LTE cell site consists of a base station that is
identiﬁed by a 20-bit or 28-bit eNodeB (evolved NodeB) iden-
tiﬁer. This serves as its unique identiﬁer within the carrier
cellular network. The ECI (Evolved Universal Terrestrial Ra-
dio Access Network Cell Identiﬁer), also known as a cellular
identiﬁer or cellid, is used to distinctly identify a cell within
a carrier’s Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN). The cell
identiﬁer is calculated by multiplying 256 by the eNodeB
identiﬁer and then adding the result to the local tower’s cell
number (0-255 per eNodeB). The ECI can address up to 256
cells per eNodeB, depending on the length of the eNodeB
identiﬁer [11] [45]. By analyzing this information in real time
based on our current location, we can perform reliable and
rapid scans of the radio spectrum that the hidden device is
Figure 3: The tracker and tinySA locations for the experi-
ments. The dotted shapes represent the locations for the test
in the glovebox, while the solid line shapes represent the lo-
cations for the exterior tests. Circle 2 demonstrates the front
bumper location, while Circle 3 demonstrates the rear bumper
location.
likely to be transmitting in.
•
We determine the geographic coordinates (latitude and
longitude) of our current location.
•
A public API (application programming interface) is
called at opencellid.org (see Table 10) to request informa-
tion on all NB-IoT and LTE towers within the speciﬁed
minimum and maximum latitude and longitude limits.
•
From this API, we receive the cell identiﬁer along with
the MNC (mobile network code) and MCC (mobile coun-
try code) that represents the carrier in use at each cell
tower, known as an eNodeB, in the speciﬁed coverage
area of any country.
• For each network provider, we lookup the cellular iden-
tiﬁer on the public "cellmapper" website (see Figure 4)
and obtain the uplink frequency and LTE band for each
speciﬁc cell site. Cellmapper.net did not appear to have
an option to ﬁlter on NB-IoT networks. Although we
can query cellmapper.net for nearby 4G LTE cell towers,
considering future work where we would like to auto-
mate as much as possible, it is quicker and easier to use
opencellid.org to obtain the cell identiﬁer. This requires
the use of a free API key and is limited to 1000 requests
per day [34]. Both opencellid.org and cellmapper utilize
crowd-sourced data.
5.2 Experimental Setup
Laboratory analysis focused on exploring the correlation
between distance and signal intensity. While we evaluated
and tested capturing uplink signals using the tinySA from
all 5 tracking devices, the detailed controlled experiments
were conﬁned to the Amcrest device in order to control for
that variable. We performed 10 experiments for each of the
12 speciﬁed distances, starting from one inch, increasing by
increments of one foot to 11 feet, and including a control
with the tracker turned off. During each experiment, we
documented the signal levels across each frequency within
the uplink band, comprising 450 frequencies from 700 to
715 MHz. For every trial, we calculated the average signal
strength for all frequencies, as well as for the top 10 and the
top 5 strongest frequencies. Subsequently, we computed the
average of the strongest signals over 10 trials by averaging
the results from the top 10 and top 5 strongest frequencies.
In addition, the standard deviation was determined for each
average of the strongest signals.
We also carried out experiments to locate the tracker both
inside the glove compartment of the vehicle and outside the
vehicle underneath the front and rear bumpers of a 2011
Honda Pilot SUV. This should be representative of the
average length of any passenger vehicle. We did not test in
other vehicle types or in other vehicle makes / models. For
detecting the tracker inside the vehicle, we used the small
portable retractable whip antenna that comes in the tinySA
box. To detect the tracker when it was afﬁxed externally, we
used a magnetic mount cellular antenna, shown in Figure 5,
placing it at the front of the vehicle’s roof to ﬁnd trackers
attached to the front. Similarly, placing the antenna at the
rear of the roof was used to detect hidden trackers attached to
the rear of the vehicle. We drove the vehicle to initiate data
transmissions of periodic position updates every minute by
the device via the cellular data network. The devices were
housed in a magnetic and waterproof case, and driving the
vehicle activated data transmission of the vehicle’s location
by the devices via their built-in accelerometer and GPS
receiver. Figure 6summarizes the indoor experimental
protocol, while Figure 7summarizes the outdoor protocol.
Figure 3demonstrates the locations of the tinySA and the
tracker during various outdoor experiments.
We wanted to ﬁrst establish a baseline for detection capabil-
ities and distance in a closed indoor laboratory environment
to eliminate any potential false positives, such as spurious sig-
nals generated from other vehicles and pedestrians. We also
did not know whether the metal body of a vehicle could cause
signals to be attenuated or refracted, which could potentially
skew our results.
5.2.1 Detailed Indoor Experimental Protocol:
1.
To establish a control for signal capture and measure
ambient noise levels, we turned off the tracker and used
the tinySA in the maximum hold mode [47] to capture
the highest signal intensities of the ambient environment
during the scan. This setting continuously leaves the
highest peaks and strongest signal values on the screen
so that they can be easily viewed and captured.
2.
We conducted each trial for 2 minutes, then saved the
maximum hold data onto a micro SD card, and later
exported it into Excel.
Figure 4: cellmapper.net showing a T-Mobile cell tower on
LTE Band 12, for a given cell identiﬁer and with its uplink
frequency [15].
3. This process was carried out for a total of 10 trials.
4.
We carried out 10 trials at each of 12 distinct distances:
0 feet (almost one inch), 1 foot, 2 feet, 3 feet, 4 feet, up
to 11 feet, resulting in 10 ambient noise trials, plus 120
trials with the tracker active at varying distances.
5.
We turned on the tracker after starting the tinySA’s and
enabled the maximum hold setting.
6.
At 1 minute, we refreshed the Amcrest GPS app to verify
the generation of an additional signal. This step is not
necessary to ﬁnd the device and is only used to conﬁrm
the ground truth. This validation step can be removed
for real-world usage.
7.
At the 2-minute mark, we captured the maximum hold
trace, uploaded it, and turned off the GPS tracker.
8.
There was a 5-minute break between the tests to ensure
that the tracker was completely powered down and no
longer transmitting signals.
After establishing a control and a detection range by conduct-
ing a series of indoor experiments, we then moved to the real
world environment of the vehicle to see how our results might
vary due to the attenuation and shielding of the metal vehicle
body and due to the dynamic outdoor nature and proximity to
other vehicles and pedestrians.
Table 10: OpenCellID.org API showing how the parameters
to use for a query for LTE towers bound to a speciﬁc area [34].
Parameter Data type Description Optional
<latmin> double
Minimal bounding
latitute
no
<lonmin> double
Minimal bounding
longitude
no
<latmax> double
Maximal bounding
latitute
no
<lonmax> double
Maximal bounding
longitude
no
<mnc> integer
Mobile network code
or system identiﬁer;
If you want to restrict
the result
yes
<radio> string
You can specify
GSM, UMTS, LTE,
NR, NB-IOT, or
CDMA as the radio
of returned cells.
Otherwise cells with
any radios will be
returned.
yes
5.2.2 Detailed Outdoor Experimental Protocol:
1.
To establish a noise baseline and for initial scanning, we
began with the tracker powered off and used the tinySA’s
maximum decay function [47]. This feature captures
the signal’s peak intensities during a scan and gradually
decreases over 20 seconds, allowing us to record signals
before they fade, thus enabling detection of subsequent
signals over time.
2.
We allowed the ﬁrst trial to run for 10 minutes and, for
each minute, we saved the data onto the micro SD card
to be later imported into Excel.
3. This procedure was executed 10 times in total.
4.
Following this, we conducted 10 tests with the GPS
tracker placed in the glove compartment of the vehicle.
5.
The tracker was powered on, and the tinySA’s maximum
decay setting was enabled.
6.
We allowed the next trial to run for 10 minutes and, for
each minute, we saved the data onto the micro SD card
to be later imported into Excel.
7. This procedure was executed 10 times in total.
8.
We drove the vehicle for 10 minutes for each test to
initiate data transmissions of periodic position updates
every minute by the device via the cellular network.
Figure 5: The magnetic mount cellular antenna on the front
part of the roof of the vehicle is connected to the tinySA. The
GPS tracker is magnetically attached underneath the front
bumper of the vehicle.
9. This procedure was executed 10 times in total.
10.
Signal traces showing signiﬁcant spikes were saved ev-
ery minute over a 10-minute period, with validation in
seconds performed in real time through the smartphone
application of the corresponding GPS tracker, as shown
in Figure 8. This step is not necessary to ﬁnd the de-
vice and is only used to conﬁrm the ground truth. This
validation step can be removed for real-world usage.
11.
Between each trial, there was a minimum of a 3-minute
pause to ensure that the tracker stopped transmitting
signals.
12.
Subsequently, 10 trials were conducted with the GPS
tracker magnetically afﬁxed to the vehicle’s exterior un-
der both the front and rear bumpers.
13.
Similarly to previous runs, the tracker was activated and
the tinySA’s maximum decay setting was enabled.
14.
The vehicle was driven again for 10 minutes to cause
periodic transmissions of cellular data trafﬁc from the
device at every minute.
15.
For 10 minutes, signal traces that show major spikes at
roughly 1-minute intervals were saved, with validation
within seconds carried out in real time via the smart-
phone app of the corresponding GPS tracker as shown
in Figure 8.
16.
A minimum of a 3-minute break followed each test to
conﬁrm that the tracker signals had stopped.
5.3 Determining Signal Source
We concluded that the observed spike in visible amplitude
originates from our tracker and tinySA within a Faraday bag,
which prevents any signals from outside the shielded bag
from being detected. This was achieved by establishing a
baseline for random radio frequency (RF) noise levels with no
interference signals except for the tinySA inside the Faraday
bag (see Figure 11). By placing both the tracker and the
tinySA within an RF-shielded Faraday bag, we determined
that the peaks in signal strength were coming from the GPS
tracker and not from any other transmitting cellular device.
In practical tests beyond a Faraday bag, if the source of a
signal originated from another mobile device, we would not
observe a consistently strong signal level at identical ﬁxed
time periods. If a nearby vehicle has its own cellular GPS
tracker, the signal would intensify as we approach the source
and diminish as we move away. A radio frequency signal
can only maintain a constant amplitude while in motion if
the distance between the source and the receiver does not
change [2]. The intensity of radio waves over distance obeys
the inverse-square law, which states that intensity is inversely
proportional to the square of the distance from a source. In
addition, radio waves exhibit free space path loss, which is
proportional to the square of the frequency of the radio signal
[36]. If we double the distance or the frequency, we get four
times less power. If we halve the distance or frequency, the
received power is increased four times. Also, if our vehicle
is equipped with a cell GPS tracker and we detect a signal
surge without having driven the vehicle recently (in the last 10
minutes), it can be classiﬁed as a false positive. In contrast, if
no signal surge is observed while in motion or after the vehicle
has been relocated, it can be considered a false negative.
6 Results and Discussion
6.1 Cellular Tower Ground Truth Data
We were able to answer RQ1 by quickly, in under a minute,
and precisely, by identifying the frequency ranges for each
carrier’s local cellular towers and uplink frequency and LTE
bands, using the method and algorithm we described earlier.
We bound these data in latitude and longitude of a radius of
our choosing, depending on whether we are in an urban or
suburban environment.
6.2 Cellular Trafﬁc Detection
As shown in Figure 11, we were able to answer RQ2 by
establishing a control in a Faraday bag, creating a baseline
in an RF-quiet environment with no other interfering cellular
signals, and then comparing it to real-world experimental data
in an RF-noisy environment.
Figure 6: The timeline of the indoor experimental protocol.
Figure 7: The timeline of the outdoor experimental protocol.
Figure 8: A screenshot from the Amcrest GPS Pro App show-
ing how we verify correlation of signal peaks to GPS cellular
reporting intervals. Note the "Last Reported a few seconds
ago" at 12:26 AM correlates with 00:26:07 timestamp in Fig-
ure 16.
We were able to answer RQ3 and RQ4 using the tinySA to
detect cellular signals. Veriﬁcation of signal peak timestamps
with those from GPS smartphone applications (see Figure 8)
was used as a ground truth to conﬁrm precision. Figures 9and
10 illustrate the ﬁndings of the indoor experiment, which in-
dicate that the tinySA can successfully detect the GPS tracker
signal in a range of up to three feet. Beyond this range, the
signal strength drops signiﬁcantly, reducing the reliability of
detection. The
R2
value of 0.9784 in the 0-3 ft distance graph
conﬁrms that almost all the variability in signal strength can
be attributed to changes in distance, demonstrating a strong
Figure 9: The indoor lab test when the tracker is 3 feet away
from tinySA. The tracker was turned on when the timer was
started and the location was requested from the app at the
one minute mark. Each trial runs for a total of two minutes.
The maximum hold setting on the tinySA was used to help
store the strongest signal at each frequency. The tracker was
operating on LTE band 12 and the tinySA was set to scan the
range of 700-715 MHz.
linear relationship. The cutoff distance for reliable detection
was set at 3 feet because, at 4 feet, the signal cutoff point (-54
dBm as established in the control trials) is reached within one
standard deviation of the mean.
We conducted tests to position the GPS tracker both inside
the glove compartment of the vehicle and magnetically afﬁxed
to the exterior of the vehicle on the front and rear bumpers.
Figure 12 illustrates that the strongest detected signal, when
the tracker was turned off inside the vehicle, was measured
at -95.6 dBm. As shown in Figure 13, when the tracker
was turned on and placed in the glove compartment of the
vehicle, we captured recurring transmissions at ﬁxed 1-minute
intervals, with a peak of -59.7 dBm using the portable whip
antenna attached to the tinySA. As depicted in Figure 14,
when the tracker was located under the rear bumper of the
vehicle, consistent transmissions occurred every minute with
a peak signal strength of -72.5 dBm using the magnetic mount
Figure 10: Lab tests for all distances from tinySA to tracker,
ranging from one inch, one foot, two feet, . . . , and 11 feet
apart. The captured signal strength from the GPS tracker
diminishes as we increasingly move the tinySA farther away
from the ﬁxed transmitter of the device [2].
Figure 11: Determining that the visible amplitude spike is
generated by our tracker by using a Faraday bag.
cellular antenna on the rear of the roof.
As shown in Figure 15, positioning the tracker below the
vehicle’s front bumper led to consistent 1-minute interval
transmissions, detected with a peak of -62.6 dBm using the
magnetic mount cellular antenna on the front of the roof.
An increase of 20 dBm or more in RSSI (relative signal
strength indication) equals a power disparity of at least 100
times. Our extensive testing focused on the 700 MHz LTE
Band 12, for the 1800 MHz LTE Band 2 we can expect to
see an additional 9 db reduction in signal strength at a 1
meter distance between receiver and transmitter [18]. After
accounting for the additional loss of signal strength due to
free-space path loss, there is still a 20 db or greater increase in
amplitude of the uplink signal compared to the ambient noise
ﬂoor. As depicted in Figure 16, with the tracker mounted
underneath the front bumper of the vehicle, we see regular
strong signal peaks (blue dots) signiﬁcantly above the ambient
noise level (red dots) at approximately 1 minute intervals. The
time interval is 00:03:30 to 00:26:07, which is in correlation
Figure 12: The strongest signal present when the tracker is
powered off in the glove compartment was -95.6 dBm using
the maximum decay setting and the portable whip antenna
attached to the tinySA.
with the ground truth of 12:26 AM of the Amcrest GPS Pro
smartphone app shown in Figure 8.
In our controlled experiments, we observed a clear cor-
relation between signal spikes detected on the tinySA and
the transmission activities of the GPS trackers. In the lab
environment, these spikes/peaks were detected precisely at
1-minute intervals, and the ground truth was veriﬁed in the
corresponding smartphone app. In vehicle-based tests, regular
peaks appeared every minute, corresponding to the expected
transmission intervals of the GPS trackers. This exclusive
correlation between the detected peaks on the tinySA and the
apparent transmission activities of the GPS trackers strongly
suggests causation. We conﬁrmed the ground truth by seeing
the exact timestamp detected on the tinySA (in seconds) on
the corresponding GPS smartphone tracking app, shown in
Figure 8.
As a result of our methodology and testing, utilizing
our detection algorithm and commodity hardware, we can
empower vehicle occupants with a tool to determine if they
are being tracked by a hidden cellular tracker. We were able
to detect the presence of a 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle
tracking device in the laboratory environment and vehicle
environment using the tinySA Ultra spectrum analyzer. By
analyzing the signal peaks observed during the experiment,
we established a maximum reliable detection range for the
tinySA. The data revealed that the tinySA could detect the
GPS tracker signal within a range of up to three feet. Beyond
this distance, the signal strength decreased signiﬁcantly,
making detection less reliable. From zero to three feet, there
is a linear correlation between distance and signal strength, as
shown in. These ﬁndings were used to establish a three-foot
detection threshold, which can serve as a guide for users
about the proximity required for effective detection.
Figure 13: The tracker was in the glove compartment of the
vehicle. Regular transmissions at 1-minute intervals were
detected peaking at -59.7 dBm using the maximum decay
setting with the portable whip antenna attached to the tinySA.
For an actual victim, our setup could be used as a mobile
detection system while driving outdoors. If the user observes
similar regular peaks on the tinySA while driving or imme-
diately following a drive, they can conﬁdently suspect the
presence of a cellular GPS tracker on their vehicle. This prac-
tical application provides a viable method for individuals to
verify if they are being tracked without requiring advanced
technical expertise.
7 Limitations and Future Work
7.1 Limitations
Other Vehicle Types: Although we tested only on a single
vehicle type, considering that we tested hidden trackers inside
the vehicle and underneath both ends (front and rear bumpers),
we feel it should be representative of the average length of
any passenger vehicle. We did not test in other vehicle types /
models.
Other Signal Peaks: We must determine a method to ef-
fectively ﬁlter out other strong signals that could be present in
the area. A key distinction between other cellular signals and
those emitted from the tracker lies in the tracker’s transmis-
sion, which occurs as beacons at consistent, predetermined
time intervals, such as every minute. In addition, when we
are moving, the signal strength between the tracker and the
receiver remains constant. Consequently, we can disregard
any signal that does not transmit at a regular, recurring time in-
terval or ﬂuctuates in amplitude while the vehicle is in motion.
This would require ensuring that there are no other devices
in or on the vehicle, such as an insurance dongle, that could
also transmit at regular ﬁxed intervals.
tinySA Ultra Mode: In order to capture band 2 uplink
spectrum, we enabled the "ultra" mode on the tinySA, which
Figure 14: The tracker was placed underneath the rear bumper
of the vehicle. Regular transmissions at 1-minute intervals
were detected peaking at -72.5 dBm, using the maximum
decay setting. with the magnetic cellular antenna on the rear
roof of the vehicle.
raises the upper frequency limit of the device from 800 MHz
to 5.4 GHz. Enabling ultra mode to scan above 800 MHz
introduces a number of disadvantages, including increased
scan time and the failure to capture signals of very short dura-
tion [46]. We did not experience any of these disadvantages
when we scanned above 800 MHz in ultra mode.
Device Roaming: When a cellular device roams, it
switches from one cell tower to another. It is imperative for us
to maintain a consistent view of the device’s signal throughout
these transitions. The embedded accelerometers in the GPS
tracking devices should eliminate the need to do actual drive
tests, provided that we are not in the unlikely situation of a
fringe area ping-ponging between cellular sites. If we were,
we would need to conduct our testing in an area where we
could lock onto a speciﬁc cell tower after moving the vehicle
slightly to generate cellular data transmissions.
Limited to Active GPS Devices: The scope of our study
focuses exclusively on GPS devices that actively transmit data
over cellular networks. These are real-time tracking devices
that send location information via mobile phone networks. In
contrast, the study does not consider passive GPS devices that
do not transmit data live but instead store information locally,
typically requiring manual data retrieval and download at a
later time.
Limited to Unmodiﬁed Third-Party Consumer GPS
Vehicle Trackers: Our paper is limited to the detection of
standard third-party consumer GPS vehicle trackers widely
available and inexpensive to purchase on websites such as
Amazon.com. We did not evaluate embedded vehicle locat-
ing devices or devices that have been modiﬁed to limit their
transmission rates to avoid detection.
Our ﬁve GPS test devices were limited to 2 of the 3 US
cellular carriers: Due to the unavailability of GPS devices
Figure 15: Tracker is magnetically attached underneath the
front bumper of the vehicle. Regular transmissions at 1-minute
intervals were detected peaking at -51.2 dBm using the maxi-
mum decay setting of the tinySA with the magnetic cellular
antenna on the front roof of the vehicle.
compatible with the Verizon network on Amazon.com, we
were unable to perform any testing on the Verizon network.
Consequently, our scope of testing was restricted to the net-
works operated by AT&T and T-Mobile within the United
States.
7.2 Future Work
At present, GPS vehicle trackers in the United States that rely
on cellular technology function exclusively on 4G LTE IoT
narrowband cellular networks. Looking ahead, it is predicted
that these systems will transition to newer generations such
as 5G, 6G, and potentially further advancements. This shift
will likely occur as cellular providers phase out older network
technologies, much like the discontinuation of 2G and 3G
networks in previous years. Consequently, this will require a
comprehensive update of our research. We must reexamine
and explore anew to uncover solutions that align with these
technological advances.
We aim to engage with affected individuals and focus
groups to evaluate real-world usability through Human-
Computer Interaction (HCI) techniques. Our aim is to explore
the development of a system similar to an AirTag, which uses
a smartphone to alert users about the possibility of a tracking
device following them. Additionally, we plan to create a smart-
phone application that not only informs users if they are being
observed but also has the capability to locate the tracker’s
position. This feature is designed to mirror the functionality
provided by Apple’s and Android’s Find My services. We
can work with groups such as the Clinic to End Tech Abuse
(CETA) to help survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV)
who are experiencing technology-facilitated abuse and may
not have access or funding for the equipment. We can also ex-
Figure 16: With the tracker mounted underneath the front
bumper of vehicle we see regular strong signal peaks (blue
dots) signiﬁcantly above the ambient noise level (red dots) at
1 minute intervals. Y-axis is signal strength in dBm. X-axis
is the time interval we drove the vehicle from 00:03:30 to
00:26:07. Note that this correlates to the "Last Reported a few
seconds ago" 12:26 AM ground truth in the Amcrest GPS Pro
app shown in Figure 8.
plore using any future lower-cost portable spectrum analyzers
that may arrive on the market.
In the future, we can also build a "black box" that contains
the tinySA and interfaces to a smartphone via a Bluetooth or a
serial over USB interface, utilizing the tinySA console mode.
This could allow us to further automate the spectrum capture
and analysis process without requiring end-user interaction
with the device. We can explore potential supplementing with
a consumer-oriented service, such as a mobile rig based on
a ﬂatbed tow truck along with several tinySA. The tow truck
would not need to drive alongside our target vehicle because
the trackers transmit as soon as they sense movement with
their embedded accelerometers, eliminating the need to do
actual drive testing. We can explore extending the range of
detection with consideration of trade-offs, such as using pas-
sive RF power combining or multiplexing multiple antennas
as one source.
8 Conclusion
Identifying hidden 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle tracking
devices is crucial to equip potential cyberstalking victims with
a practical tool to detect surveillance devices. This research
employs the tinySA, an economical handheld spectrum ana-
lyzer, to spot signals from 4G LTE IoT cellular GPS vehicle
trackers and establish quantitative detection criteria. Observ-
ing the uplink frequency that these trackers use, signiﬁcant
signal peaks greater than 20 dBm were detected upon tracker
activation. Controlled experiments, conducted in both the lab-
oratory and vehicles, examined how the distance between the
tracker and the tinySA affects signal strength, establishing a
reliable detection threshold both indoors and in vehicles.
9 Acknowledgments
The authors thank the reviewers and the shepherd for their
valuable feedback on the paper. The authors also thank Pro-
fessors Ali Abedi, Rosanna Bellini, Rahul Chatterjee, Rachel
Greenstadt, Ramesh Karri, Yongdae Kim, Nasir Memon,
and Torsten Suel. We also thank Chrystanyaa Brown, Joel
Caminer, Sivan Elisha, Odette Kuehn, Susmitha Kusuma, Mar-
lett Lewis, Yabsra Maelaf, Danielle Park, Joe Prakash, Kari
Schwartz, Madeline Slaughter, and Hoang Dinh Tuan. We
also thank ARDC, ARRL, Cornell Tech CETA, KAIST Sys-
tem Security lab, NYU Center for Cybersecurity, NYU mLab,
NYU OSIRIS, NYU Tandon CSE, and NYU Tandon UGSRP.
