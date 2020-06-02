20

• Richardson et al. (2020), on statistical proof that mechanical ventilators kill ed critical

COVID - 19 patients.

Media articles and institutional memos include:

• “ New study finds nearly all coronavirus patients put on ventilators died”, News Break |

The Hill 04 - 23, 23 April 2 020.

https://ww w.newsbreak.com/news/0 Oq9qI1z/new - study - finds - nearly - all - coronavirus - patients -

put - on - ventilators - died

“ New health care data suggests that almost hal f of all corona virus patient s placed on

ventilators die, first reported by CNN. The data w as gathered at Nor thwell Health, New Y ork

state’s largest hospital sy stem. It reveale d that about 20 percent of COV ID - 19 patients

passed away, a nd 88 percent of those placed on ventilators died. ”

• “Daughter blame s 'chaos' of COVI D - 19 pandemic for mother's rapid decline”, by Art hur

White - Crummey, Regina Leader - Post , 29 May 2020.

https://thesta rphoenix.com/new s/saskatchew an/daughter - blames - chaos - of - covid - 19 -

pandemic - for - mother s - rapid - decline/

“ Sue Nimegeers’s mother never had COVID - 19, but she still co unts her as a victim of the

disease. “She never tested pos itive, but the c haos of the pa ndemic itself a round us, we f eel,

took her from us just way too s oon,” Nimegeers told the board of the Saskatc hewan Health

Authority (SHA) on Friday. ”

• “ 'Deeply disturbing' report into Ontario care homes released”, BBC , 27 May 2020.

https://www.bb c.com/news/ world - us - canada - 52814435

“ Mr Ford said a f ull investigati on has been lau nched into the a llegations, w hich included

claims that fac ilities smelt o f rotten food, i nfested with co ckroaches and flies, and tha t

elderly people were left fo r hours "crying for help with s taff not respo nding". ”

• “Nothing can jus tify this destr uction of peopl e’s lives”, Yoram Lass, former director of

Israel’s Health Ministry, on the hysteria arou nd Covid - 19 , sp!ked , 22 M ay 2020.

https://www.sp iked - online.com/2020/05/22/nothing - can - justify - this - destructi on - of - peoples -

lives/

“ Yoram Lass: It is the first epidemic in history w hich is accompanied by another

epidemic – the virus of t he social netwo rks. These new m edia have brai nwashed entire

populations. W hat you get is fear and anxiety, a nd an inability to look at re al data. And

theref ore you have all the ingr edie nts for monstrous hysteria.

It is what is known in science as positive feedbac k or a snowball effect. The government

is afraid of its constituents . Therefore, it i mplements dra conian measure s. The