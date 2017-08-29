The close to 100% scattering in the ﬁrst absorption layer has another interesting

consequence as well. Part of the solar radiation will immediately be scattered back in to

space, but most of of the CO2 wavelengths will be scattered sideways , where part of it is

scattered into space again. And, as the cascading effect will continue for a long time, some of

that radiation scattered back into space will take place wher e the earth’s atmosphere is in

darkness. Of course, the penetration depth in the dark atmosphere is currently also unknown.

- Hypothesis 7: The outgoing thermal radiation from earth at CO2 wavelengths will

decrease exponentially as you mo ve further away fr om twilight into darkness.

If the tests to falsify these hypotheses are not successful, we ha ve acquired new empirical

evidence that CO2 as a greenhouse gas prevents some radiation fr om reaching the surface

and, therefore, cools the earth b y scattering most of the sun's ther mal CO2 radiation back

into space. Again the question is whether this effect is currently maxed, whether doubling of

CO2 will increase cooling . This question is currently unresolved but an y additional cooling

will likely only be minor .

Conclusion

In this paper we have e xamined the culture of Climate Science in relation to its Basis of

T ruth and Rationale. W e have argued that the reluctance to falsify kno wledge by developing

theories instead of computer models has had a negative impact. T o illustrate that trying to

falsify a theory will enrich science, we ha ve developed a simple theory on how CO2 inﬂuences

heat transfer and the radiative balance both in the low er layer and the top lay er of our

atmosphere. The experiments needed to falsify the h ypotheses suggested by this simple theory

will provide new empirical evidence tha t without the formulation of this theory would likely

not have been collected. Hence , the author argues that it is time to change the culture of

Climate Science back to Sir Karl P opper’s vision of how science should function. Let's start

developing theories again and encourage the falsiﬁcation of their hypotheses. Let’s try to

provide a basis of truth and rationale by trying to falsify this new theory predicting more

CO2 will cool our earth!

Helfenbein, K.G. and DeSalle , R., 2005. F alsiﬁcations and corroborations: Karl