The Power of Falsification, Developing a
Greenhouse Gas Theory
Dr. A.B. Ruighaver
ruighaver@icloud.com
Abstract
The current culture of Climate Science, in particular the Basis of Truth and
Rationality, is the main topic of this paper. The author discusses how the advent of computer
modelling has turned Climate Science into what Sir Karl Popper would have called a
pseudoscience. But as Sir Karl Popper also mentioned, even a pseudoscience can stumble on
the truth. To illustrate how a return to falsiﬁcation of knowledge changes the way we
approach science, the author develops a simple theory on how CO2 impacts our climate as a
greenhouse gas and suggests how to falsify this theory. If the falsiﬁcation of this theory is not
successful, we have found new empirical evidence increased CO2 may actually cool our earth.
Introduction
Scientists often forget that their role is to advance science through developing falsiﬁable
theories. Theories help simplify science and focus it on new avenues of research. More
importantly, theories progress science by encouraging the falsiﬁcation of their hypotheses
[Helfenbein, et.al. 2005].
In an earlier paper, on information security culture in organisations, the author
discussed the concept of “Basis of Truth and Rationality” [Ruighaver, et.al. 2007]. In this
paper the author will explore this concept in the current culture of Climate Science, where
theory development seems to have been replaced by model development and validation. In
particular, the author will look at the value and truth of the common belief among climate
scientists, and many other scientists, that “CO2 causes Global Warming”.
Models, Theories and Falsiﬁcation
Climate Science has concentrated over the past few decades on trying to understand
earth's climate by developing [McIntyre, M.E. 2017 ] model after model. Whether they are
computer models or conceptual models [Wettlaufer, J.S.,2016 ], almost every paper is based
on models and/or the justiﬁcation of why those models are relevant. There seems to be a
culture in Climate Science based on what Sir Karl Popper called “The false idea that we must
justify our knowledge, or our theories, by positive reasons” [ Popper, K. 2014].
According to Sir Karl Popper, “All knowledge is human, mixed with our errors,
prejudices, dreams and hopes” and one of the best ways science can increase the probability
that our knowledge is close to the truth is by proposing theories that can be tested. We test a
theory by trying to falsify the hypotheses suggested by that theory. If an experiment to falsify a
hypothesis fails, we have some empirical evidence that that theory is useful. The hypothesis
might still fail in the future, so there will never be any absolute proof the theory is correct!
So, how do we falsify a model? Well, models are not meant to be falsiﬁed! Models are
validated by ﬁtting them to a dataset, and are judged on their ﬁtness for purpose. Sometimes
models are used to illustrate a theory. More commonly, however, models are used to
experiment with different relationships, or to do numerical simulations of differential
equations, so scientists can make a more informed guess about a theory. Because you can’t
falsify a model, some scientists have even suggested the use of expert judgment to make
knowledge derived from models more believable [Oppenheimer, et. al. 2016].
Unfortunately the advent of computer modelling has corrupted climate science into
believing models are now the main source of knowledge, even though it's not uncommon for
models to have systemic deﬁciencies [Santer, et. al. 2017]. Theories always had a bad press
[Rabinovich, et. Al. 2012], but many scientists seem to be confused about the difference
between a model and a theory [Hug, H., 2000]. Both are descriptions of a phenomenon, but
in a theory that description is formulated to enable derivation of simple testable hypotheses.
If you call something a theory, but there are no hypotheses, you are doing science no favour.
Neither should you call a simple statement, that can only be tested by developing a theory, a
hypothesis: “CO2 causes Global Warming” is not a useful scientiﬁc hypothesis.
The lack of falsiﬁcation in climate science since the advent of computer modelling
basically has turned Climate Science into what Sir Karl Popper called a pseudoscience
[ Popper, K. 2014]. But even a pseudoscience can “happen to stumble on the truth” as Sir
Karl Popper stated. Is this paper [Nikolov, et. al. 2017] denying that greenhouse gases have
any inﬂuence on global temperature closer to the truth? The problem is we won't know what
is likely to be close to the truth when authors refuse to formulate it as a theory, with
hypotheses other people can try to falsify. Of course, other scientists may still decide to
formulate it as a theory, but that likelihood is currently small.
Science is not the only area that will beneﬁt from falsiﬁcation. All knowledge can beneﬁt
from falsiﬁcation , and knowledge is often nothing more than the beliefs of an ordinary
person. In that sense, this paper is the end result of the author’s attempt at investigating the
value and truth of his own beliefs by falsiﬁcation. It started by investigating the belief that
CO2 caused global warming, just to ﬁnd that all “evidence” for this belief found in scientiﬁc
literature is based on simulation! Having worked in a simulation group early in his academic
career [Brok, et. al. 1983], the author was involved in validating many models that turned out
to have little in common with reality. What is the value of a belief based on models with
systemic deﬁciencies attempting to estimate CO2 sensitivity, based on the assumption CO2
causes Global Warming? They don't even take into account CO2’s role in greening our earth
and the inﬂuence that greening has on our climate.
The author’s falsiﬁcation of beliefs culminated in an attempt to falsify the new belief
that “CO2 does not cause Global Warming”, by attempting to formulate a simple theory
based on suggestions that greenhouse gas radiative re-emissions are inﬂuenced by diffusion
[Barrett, J., 1995]. This theory suggests a surprising new belief as discussed in the next
section.
An initial theory on CO2 inﬂuence as a greenhouse gas
When Barrett published his views on how greenhouse gases inﬂuence our atmosphere
he did not discuss them as a theory, he neglected to explicitly propose any hypotheses to
falsify. The result was that he was swamped with criticism based on alternative views about
how greenhouse gases are supposed to inﬂuence our climate [Barrett, J., 1996 ]. A chance to
advance science by designing experiments that falsify hypotheses was lost.
I turns out the estimate of the free path length that Barrett suggested for CO2 photons
near earth's surface is not far of the mark. The actual free path length varies depending on
how close the wavelength is to a central absorption line of CO2. More important, however, is
Barrett's suggestion that the re-emission of absorbed CO2 photons depends on the density of
our atmosphere.
The theory described here is based on that idea, collaborated by the fact that
greenhouse gases heat up our atmosphere. That's why they are called greenhouse gases.
Hence, re-emissions near the surface are expected to be less than the number of absorbed
photons. Interestingly, however, that may not be true in the top layer of our atmosphere.
Before I describe the theory and the hypotheses to test this theory, ﬁrst some discussion
on the many assumptions that need to be made. Creating a theory is an inductive process, a
hopefully lucky guess on how greenhouse gases work. So, you may not agree with these
assumptions, but in the end falsiﬁcation of the hypotheses shows whether they were correct
assumptions or not. Developing the hypotheses from a theory is, however, a deductive process,
and that process should be carefully analysed and criticised.
To keep the initial theory as simple as possible for this paper, the author will ignore any
heat transfer between surface and atmosphere by wind. As wind is an effective way to either
cool or heat the surface, the author believes that any local greenhouse effect of CO2 near the
surface can safely be ignored even at low wind speeds.
We’ll also assume thermal radiation from the surface will dominate thermal radiation
from the atmosphere. In practice the temperature of the atmosphere touching the surface will
almost have the same temperature as the surface and is expected to contribute to overall
thermal radiation as discussed later. But as the energy of black body radiation is proportional
to the fourth power of the temperature, an adiabatic atmosphere will prevent higher layers
from contributing signiﬁcantly to earth's total black body radiation.
Finally, this paper will not address the interaction between greenhouse gases or the
interaction of CO2 with Ozone absorption of ultraviolet light. Only the CO2 re-emissions in
the bottom layer of the atmosphere and the top layer of our atmosphere will be discussed.
The author realises clouds and water vapour are expected to be more signiﬁcant than CO2 in
their inﬂuence on our climate, but prefers to start with a simple theory and extend it later. As
the top layer has no water vapour, only hypotheses related to greenhouse effect in the bottom
layer will be inﬂuenced by this. It is suggested any experiments to falsify these hypotheses
should initially be performed in a desert like area with minimal water vapour and minimal
dust.
Bottom layer of our atmosphere
The main issue of contention in the bottom layer seems to be how much of the thermal
surface radiation is not re-emitted by CO2 molecules. Agitation of CO2 molecules is either
by thermal agitation or by optical agitation. Thermal agitation, as from interaction with other
greenhouse gases or otherwise, is ignored for now. Optical agitation, if not transferred to
other gas molecules through diffusion, will after a short delay result in the emission of another
photon in a random direction. It is common to state that 50% of the scattered radiation is in
the upward direction and the other 50% downward. It is, however, just as valid to state that
most of the scattering takes place in a sideward direction. That means that most of the
scattered energy stays in the bottom layer, where it will be absorbed again and partly scattered
again. Further knowledge of scattering theory than this is not really needed.
As the upwards scattered radiation in the bottom layer of the troposphere is absorbed
and then partly re-emitted in all directions, including downwards, both the total scattering
and total upwards CO2 radiation should exponentially decrease as the distance above the
surface increases.
- Hypothesis 1: Thermal CO2 radiation from the surface will be highest close to the
surface and will decrease exponentially as height above the surface increases.
As measuring radiation at CO2 wavelengths from the surface is made difﬁcult by any
reﬂected sun light, trying to falsify this hypothesis is best done at night time. As the distance
above the surface increases and more radiation at CO2 wavelengths is absorbed, dust
particles may become a major source of the remaining CO2 radiation.
- Hypothesis 2: Scattering of CO2 radiation is highest close to the surface and will
decrease exponentially.
Any experiment to falsify this hypothesis is best performed by measuring sideways
(horizontal) CO2 radiation at different heights above the surface and comparing that with
measurements of CO2 radiation from the direction of the surface (vertical). The experiment
will have to take into account radiation from dust particles in the atmosphere, so the
minimum in any experiment is unlikely to be zero.
If these two hypotheses survive initial falsiﬁcation attempts, it will have major
consequences for the suggested greenhouse effect. The non-linear aspect of CO2 absorption
with height means more heat will be released in the ﬁrst meter, where it competes with
convection from the thin layer in contact with the surface. The consequences will depend on
how fast the surface is heating or cooling.
Convection is a slow process while heating from absorbing CO2 radiation is a fast
process. Hence, when the surface temperature is not changing the CO2 greenhouse effect
might either partly replace the heat transfer from the surface through convection, or it might
replace it completely. In the end, mathematical modelling will need to be used to compute
how much of the convection of surface heat is actually replaced. Hopefully that will lead to
more hypotheses to be tested.
When the surface rapidly heats up, normal convection will be too slow to keep an
equilibrium and the greenhouse effect of CO2 will take over completely. It will allow the
lower layer of the atmosphere to heat up more quickly and will therefore increase convection,
especially advection which transports heat away from the surface to higher up in the
atmosphere. The question whether the CO2 greenhouse effect actually inﬂuences the
maximum temperature of the surface during the day is left to later. But remember that a
small increase in surface temperature, from either scattered CO2 radiation or reduced cooling
by convection, will lead to a larger increase in thermal radiation from the surface. Hence, the
author suggest the impact of the CO2 greenhouse effect on surface temperature will be
limited.
The local impact of the greenhouse effect will depend on how the surface is absorbing
heat and how much vegetation is present. Surfaces in a desert will heat up more quickly and
the greenhouse effect of CO2 will therefore have a larger impact on the local day
temperature in a desert. The largest impact, however, is likely to be an increased advection
transporting heat upwards, resulting in an increased distribution of heat to cooler regions of
our earth where the warmer surface will, of course, increase thermal radiation to space.
Similarly at night time surface radiation cools the surface and convection, in this case
mostly diffusion, will try to cool the atmosphere to maintain equilibrium. Absorption of CO2
wavelengths heating the atmosphere will slow this cooling. Experience with desert climates
[Sikka, D.R., 1997], however, does suggest that temperatures in the atmosphere can cool
rapidly. What is the process that facilitates this rapid cooling? And where is the theory with
hypotheses to falsify so we can judge the basis of truth and rationale of what we think we
know about this process?
Let me take a wild guess: Thermal black body radiation in the layer close to the surface
is a major contributor to the cooling of that layer. In other words, the surface and the layer
close to the surface cool together due to black body radiation. An experiment measuring the
sideways (horizontal) thermal radiation near the surface should not be that difﬁcult to design?
- Hypothesis 3: When a cooling surface at night reaches equilibrium with the
atmospheric layer close to the surface, the thermal radiation of that atmospheric layer will be
of the same order of magnitude as the thermal radiation of the actual surface.
Finally, the main question remains whether this greenhouse effect in the lower
troposphere is already maximised or not! The suggestion has been that doubling of CO2
levels will just bring absorption of CO2 radiation slightly closer to the surface and has little
additional effect on the ﬁrst few meters where we measure the temperatures climate scientists
use in global temperature calculations. Well, if this theory the author proposes is not falsiﬁed,
it will be clear doubling of CO2 will signiﬁcantly change the temperature distribution in the
lower layer.
Doubling CO2 will bring the heat added to our atmosphere by CO2 closer to the
surface, creating a new equilibrium. In that new equilibrium the surface temperature is
expected to increase slightly, as will the temperature in the ﬁrst meter above the surface.
Hence, both surface and the layer close to it will emit more thermal radiation, but less heat
will be added by CO2 molecules higher in the atmosphere. Convection of heat to the higher
troposphere will slightly decrease. Earth will cool!
Top layer of our atmosphere
The top layer of our atmosphere contains no water vapour, so CO2 is the strongest
greenhouse gas in this layer. It’s not clear to the author what the free path length is at the top
of our atmosphere, but it has been suggested that it is at least 1km. So the ﬁrst absorption
layer of CO2 wavelengths in the Sun's radiation is probably several km deep! The density of
the atmosphere in the ﬁrst absorption layer is so low that diffusion is almost nonexistent.
Hence, re-emission of absorbed photons in the CO2 wavelength is expected to be close to
100%.
As the scattering of CO2 radiation cascades downwards, most of the radiation will
likely never reach a sufﬁcient depth to allow for a signiﬁcant heating of the higher
atmosphere. The total penetration depth of the Sun’s CO2 wavelengths is currently
unknown.
- Hypothesis 4: The incoming solar radiation at CO2 wavelengths will decrease
exponentially from the top of the atmosphere to the bottom of the CO2 penetration layer
- Hypothesis 5: Scattering of thermal CO2 radiation will decrease exponentially from
the top of the atmosphere to the bottom of the CO2 penetration layer.
- Hypothesis 6: The heat added to the CO2 penetration layer from any absorption of
thermal radiation will not signiﬁcantly change its temperature.
The close to 100% scattering in the ﬁrst absorption layer has another interesting
consequence as well. Part of the solar radiation will immediately be scattered back in to
space, but most of of the CO2 wavelengths will be scattered sideways, where part of it is
scattered into space again. And, as the cascading effect will continue for a long time, some of
that radiation scattered back into space will take place where the earth’s atmosphere is in
darkness. Of course, the penetration depth in the dark atmosphere is currently also unknown.
- Hypothesis 7: The outgoing thermal radiation from earth at CO2 wavelengths will
decrease exponentially as you move further away from twilight into darkness.
If the tests to falsify these hypotheses are not successful, we have acquired new empirical
evidence that CO2 as a greenhouse gas prevents some radiation from reaching the surface
and, therefore, cools the earth by scattering most of the sun's thermal CO2 radiation back
into space. Again the question is whether this effect is currently maxed, whether doubling of
CO2 will increase cooling. This question is currently unresolved but any additional cooling
will likely only be minor.
Conclusion
In this paper we have examined the culture of Climate Science in relation to its Basis of
Truth and Rationale. We have argued that the reluctance to falsify knowledge by developing
theories instead of computer models has had a negative impact. To illustrate that trying to
falsify a theory will enrich science, we have developed a simple theory on how CO2 inﬂuences
heat transfer and the radiative balance both in the lower layer and the top layer of our
atmosphere. The experiments needed to falsify the hypotheses suggested by this simple theory
will provide new empirical evidence that without the formulation of this theory would likely
not have been collected. Hence, the author argues that it is time to change the culture of
Climate Science back to Sir Karl Popper’s vision of how science should function. Let's start
developing theories again and encourage the falsiﬁcation of their hypotheses. Let’s try to
provide a basis of truth and rationale by trying to falsify this new theory predicting more
CO2 will cool our earth!
