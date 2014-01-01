—- 1

Raj M. Desa i and Homi Kha ras 203

Second, private aid is supported by new ty pes of global inst itutions that

rely principally on multilayer connectedness bet ween individua ls— l inked

through socia l networks t hat, supported by internet technology and socia l

m ed i a , n o w s p a n t h e gl o b e— r a th e r th an o n b i la t e r al o r m ul ti la te ra l i n t e r -

g o v er nm en ta l r el a ti o ns . A l th o ug h m an y o f th e l o ng er - te rm im p l i c a ti o n s o f

the expansion in in  uence of these g lobal private institutions are u ncerta in,

the private sector has grown f rom a small player in development assista nce to

a major, dynamic force. Y et the world has little noticed. A nnua lly, app roxi-

mately 800 press credentia ls were issued for the Worl d Bank- IMF annua l or

spring meetings . Meanwhile, at the Global Philanthropy Forum (GPF), few

if any members of the press were on hand. Thi s lopsidedness is unfort unate.

The fact is th at the attendees who meet at the GPF will soon give more aid

to world’ s poor than the Bretton- Woods institutions.

Third, a lthough at present private aid is not connected to policy re forms

in the way o cial a id is, it is plausible that the proliferat ion of private aid

will encour age governments in recipient countries to reform in order to per-

mit individual or group bene ciaries to ta ke advantage of t hese new forms

of aid. Pressu res to permit greater cross- border capita l  ows, for example,

can be d riven by citizens who do not wish to be deprived of the bene ts of

peer- to- peer  nancial  ows— whet her they are remitta nces, microloans, or

private grants.

Fourth, it is also possible that private a id will ma ke foreign aid more

competitive. For de cades, poor developing nations have faced a t ake- it- or-

leave- it attitude from intern ational  nancial i nstitutions and o cial donors

and were forced to dea l exclusively with a pa r tic u la r o cia l bureaucrac y on

development pro jects. Private a id now can o er alternative cha nnels for de-

velopment assistance. But to make th is competition work, recipien t countries

must be free to choose whether aid is cha nneled through a n o cial govern-

ment project or through a more e cient NGO provider. Recipien ts of aid

m us t al so be ab l e t o r el y o n be n c hm ar ks th at co m p ar e t he e ect iveness of

private and o cia l aid programs.

But a competitive aid system al so requires a better u nderstanding of

what works and what doesn’ t. Neither the demand side— the priority needs of

the underserved — nor the supply side— who is doing what and for which

communities— ha s been mapped out at the country level. Without that, it is

inevitable that both public and private aid providers wi ll fai l to provide sys-

temic change a nd will fa il to help poor nations develop their own capabilities,

both of which are needed for susta ined poverty reduction and gre ater realiz a-

tion of dignity in practice. T hese are the e orts to wh ich the global develop-

ment community should dedicate itself— not to the maintenance of the cur rent