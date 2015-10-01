Building on the current models of decision-making, one

important ﬁ nding deserves special attention here. When

cognitive ability is lower or task demands grossly exceed

the individual ’ s resources, people may cease further efforts

to solve the problem (Roets et al., 2008; Wright & Kirby,

2001). It is possible that such a breakdown in one ’ s willing-

ness to invest in information gathering has also great

relevance for the development of right-wing ideology and

prejudice. People lower in cognitive ability may perceive

the world as particularly dif ﬁ cult to understand and, irrespec-

tive of their cognitive style preferences, gravitate towards

simpler heuristics and traditional worldviews instead of be-

ing open for new and challenging information (e.g. Heaven

et al., 2011; Keiller, 2010; Stankov, 2009). It is unfortunate

that, at least to our knowledge, no single study has investi-

gated the interplay between cognitive ability and style

measures in the context of right-wing ideological attitudes

or prejudice. In order to develop comprehensive cognitive

theories about right-wing ideological attitudes and prejudice,

future studies should certainly include both cognition

components.

An integrated theory of cognition and affect

We acknowledge that a one-sided focus on cognition is

rather limited and that, in order to understand right-wing

ideological attitudes and prejudice, affective factors should

also be considered. Thus, a more complete model of right-

wing ideological attitudes and prejudice arguably incorpo-

rates affect as well. In classic theories on right-wing ideolog-

ical attitudes, this affective component was thought to be

dominant (e.g. Adorno et al., 1950; Wilson, 1973). For ex-

ample, Meloen (1997) argued, ‘ Adorno et al. furthermore

hardly used the concept of cognition, as they were convinced

that also more emotional factors were involved, while cogni-

tions often would merely serve as rationalizations ’ (p. 650).

Although both cognitive and affective variables have been

studied separately, theoretical models and empirical studies

have rarely examined these variables simultaneously. Re-

cently, Dhont and Hodson (2014; see also Hodson, 2014) in-

troduced the Cognitive Ability and Style to Evaluation

(CASE) model, a conceptual model of ideology and preju-

dice, which holds that right-wing ideology and prejudice re-

sult from the interplay between cognitive, affective and

motivational factors. Speci ﬁ cally, the CASE model proposes

that individuals with lower cognitive abilities and prefer-

ences for simple structure, order and predictability are more

inclined to perceive the surrounding societal context as

threatening. In turn, threat stimulates a focus on the status

quo, which ultimately develops into right-wing and conser-

vative ideologies and prejudice. However, this model is in

need of future research to test its assumptions.

Limitations of the current state of the literature

As a ﬁ nal note, we would like to address two limitations of the

current state of the literature concerning cognitive ability, ide-

ology and prejudice, which we think are important issues to

tackle in future research. First, whereas a large focus is placed

on social – cultural right-wing attitudes in relationship with

cognitive ability, few studies have investigated economic –

hierarchical attitudes in this context. We will further re ﬂ ect

on the possible relationship. Second, we discuss the need

for cross-cultural validation of the obtained relationships.

Cognitive ability and economic – hierarchical right-wing

attitudes

In the literature on cognitive ability and right-wing ideologi-

cal attitudes, almost all attention is directed towards social –

cultural ideological right-wing attitudes. However, Duckitt

and colleagues (e.g., Duckitt, 2001; Duckitt & Sibley, 2009)

distinguished between social – cultural attitudes and

economic – hierarchical right-wing attitudes, and this distinc-

tion proved to be very important for our understanding of

the attitudinal basis of prejudice. Social dominance orienta-

tion (SDO; Pratto, Sidanius, Stallworth & Malle, 1994) is

the most frequently studied variable situated in the economic –

hierarc hical doma in of rig ht-wing id eolog ical atti tudes. SD O

is de ﬁ ned as a p referen ce for hie rarchic ally stru ctured g roup

relatio ns and ineq uality a mong socia l group s. A relev ant ques-

tion, then, is whether cognitive ability is rel ated to economic –

hierarc hical atti tudes to the same e xtent as to socia l – cultural

attitud es. Only a fe w studies h ave direc tly compa red socia l –

cultura l attitud es and econo mic – hie rarchic al ideol ogical

attitudes in relationship with cogn itive ability. Heaven et al.

(2011) rep orted that co gnitive ab ility yield s stronge r associa -

tions with RW A than with SDO. Li kewise, Ch oma et al.

(2014) observed that RWA, but not SDO, is signi ﬁ cantly

related to a lower cogniti ve ability. A recent study by

Oskarsso n et al. (20 14) repo rted tha t general c ognitiv e ability

is positively related to righ t-wing eco nomic attit udes. Sim ilarly ,

Carl (2014, 2015) showed that cognitive ability was positively

associated with ﬁ scally and economically conservative beliefs.

These studies thus seem to suggest that the relationship

between cognitive ability and economic – hierarchical atti-

tudes is distinct from the relationship between cognitive abil-

ity and social – cultural attitudes. However, based on the few

available empirical studies on the relationship between

cognitive ability and economic – hierarchical attitudes, we

cannot make strong claims about the strength and direction

of this relationship. Therefore, we encourage more system-

atic research employing a wide range of measures in the

economic – hierarchical domain in order to understand the

role of cognitive abilities in the development of economic –

hierarchical attitudes.

The impact of culture: universal or culture-speci ﬁ c

relationship?

An important limitation of the current state of the literature

on cognitive ability and ideology and prejudice resides in

the fact that the literature is overrepresented by studies con-

ducted in Western societies. As a result, our meta-analytic

ﬁ nding can only be applied with certainty in these societies ;

whether or not these ﬁ ndings can be generalized to non-

Western societies largely remains an unanswered question.

According to the cultural mediation hypothesis (Woodley,

2010, 2011), we could ﬁ nd different patterns of results in

other societies. More speci ﬁ cally, Woodley asserts that indi-

viduals with higher cognitive ability are more likely to be

Ability, right-wing attitudes and prejudice 617

Copyright © 2015 European Association of Personality Psychology Eur. J. Pers. 29 : 599 – 621 (2015)