Building on the current models of decision-making, one

important fi nding deserves special attention here. When

cognitive ability is lower or task demands grossly exceed

the individual ’ s resources, people may cease further efforts

to solve the problem (Roets et al., 2008; Wright & Kirby,

2001). It is possible that such a breakdown in one ’ s willing-

ness to invest in information gathering has also great

relevance for the development of right-wing ideology and

prejudice. People lower in cognitive ability may perceive

the world as particularly dif fi cult to understand and, irrespec-

tive of their cognitive style preferences, gravitate towards

simpler heuristics and traditional worldviews instead of be-

ing open for new and challenging information (e.g. Heaven

et al., 2011; Keiller, 2010; Stankov, 2009). It is unfortunate

that, at least to our knowledge, no single study has investi-

gated the interplay between cognitive ability and style

measures in the context of right-wing ideological attitudes

or prejudice. In order to develop comprehensive cognitive

theories about right-wing ideological attitudes and prejudice,

future studies should certainly include both cognition

components.

An integrated theory of cognition and affect

We acknowledge that a one-sided focus on cognition is

rather limited and that, in order to understand right-wing

ideological attitudes and prejudice, affective factors should

also be considered. Thus, a more complete model of right-

wing ideological attitudes and prejudice arguably incorpo-

rates affect as well. In classic theories on right-wing ideolog-

ical attitudes, this affective component was thought to be

dominant (e.g. Adorno et al., 1950; Wilson, 1973). For ex-

ample, Meloen (1997) argued, ‘ Adorno et al. furthermore

hardly used the concept of cognition, as they were convinced

that also more emotional factors were involved, while cogni-

tions often would merely serve as rationalizations ’ (p. 650).

Although both cognitive and affective variables have been

studied separately, theoretical models and empirical studies

have rarely examined these variables simultaneously. Re-

cently, Dhont and Hodson (2014; see also Hodson, 2014) in-

troduced the Cognitive Ability and Style to Evaluation

(CASE) model, a conceptual model of ideology and preju-

dice, which holds that right-wing ideology and prejudice re-

sult from the interplay between cognitive, affective and

motivational factors. Speci fi cally, the CASE model proposes

that individuals with lower cognitive abilities and prefer-

ences for simple structure, order and predictability are more

inclined to perceive the surrounding societal context as

threatening. In turn, threat stimulates a focus on the status

quo, which ultimately develops into right-wing and conser-

vative ideologies and prejudice. However, this model is in

need of future research to test its assumptions.

Limitations of the current state of the literature

As a fi nal note, we would like to address two limitations of the

current state of the literature concerning cognitive ability, ide-

ology and prejudice, which we think are important issues to

tackle in future research. First, whereas a large focus is placed

on social – cultural right-wing attitudes in relationship with

cognitive ability, few studies have investigated economic –

hierarchical attitudes in this context. We will further re fl ect

on the possible relationship. Second, we discuss the need

for cross-cultural validation of the obtained relationships.

Cognitive ability and economic – hierarchical right-wing

attitudes

In the literature on cognitive ability and right-wing ideologi-

cal attitudes, almost all attention is directed towards social –

cultural ideological right-wing attitudes. However, Duckitt

and colleagues (e.g., Duckitt, 2001; Duckitt & Sibley, 2009)

distinguished between social – cultural attitudes and

economic – hierarchical right-wing attitudes, and this distinc-

tion proved to be very important for our understanding of

the attitudinal basis of prejudice. Social dominance orienta-

tion (SDO; Pratto, Sidanius, Stallworth & Malle, 1994) is

the most frequently studied variable situated in the economic –

hierarc hical doma in of rig ht-wing id eolog ical atti tudes. SD O

is de fi ned as a p referen ce for hie rarchic ally stru ctured g roup

relatio ns and ineq uality a mong socia l group s. A relev ant ques-

tion, then, is whether cognitive ability is rel ated to economic –

hierarc hical atti tudes to the same e xtent as to socia l – cultural

attitud es. Only a fe w studies h ave direc tly compa red socia l –

cultura l attitud es and econo mic – hie rarchic al ideol ogical

attitudes in relationship with cogn itive ability. Heaven et al.

(2011) rep orted that co gnitive ab ility yield s stronge r associa -

tions with RW A than with SDO. Li kewise, Ch oma et al.

(2014) observed that RWA, but not SDO, is signi fi cantly

related to a lower cogniti ve ability. A recent study by

Oskarsso n et al. (20 14) repo rted tha t general c ognitiv e ability

is positively related to righ t-wing eco nomic attit udes. Sim ilarly ,

Carl (2014, 2015) showed that cognitive ability was positively

associated with fi scally and economically conservative beliefs.

These studies thus seem to suggest that the relationship

between cognitive ability and economic – hierarchical atti-

tudes is distinct from the relationship between cognitive abil-

ity and social – cultural attitudes. However, based on the few

available empirical studies on the relationship between

cognitive ability and economic – hierarchical attitudes, we

cannot make strong claims about the strength and direction

of this relationship. Therefore, we encourage more system-

atic research employing a wide range of measures in the

economic – hierarchical domain in order to understand the

role of cognitive abilities in the development of economic –

hierarchical attitudes.

The impact of culture: universal or culture-speci fi c

relationship?

An important limitation of the current state of the literature

on cognitive ability and ideology and prejudice resides in

the fact that the literature is overrepresented by studies con-

ducted in Western societies. As a result, our meta-analytic

fi nding can only be applied with certainty in these societies ;

whether or not these fi ndings can be generalized to non-

Western societies largely remains an unanswered question.

According to the cultural mediation hypothesis (Woodley,

2010, 2011), we could fi nd different patterns of results in

other societies. More speci fi cally, Woodley asserts that indi-

viduals with higher cognitive ability are more likely to be

